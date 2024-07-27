FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

CNI stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

