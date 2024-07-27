FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

