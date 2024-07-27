FY2024 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $10.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.13. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $239.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

