FY2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

