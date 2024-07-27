FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,178,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

