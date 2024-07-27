FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $36.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $37.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $28.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $38.81 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $300.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $164.55 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $17.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 526.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

