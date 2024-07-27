FY2025 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Increased by Analyst

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.63.

TSE DBM opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857. Corporate insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

