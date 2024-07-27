FY2025 EPS Estimates for Yara International ASA Raised by Scotiabank (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Yara International ASA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -206.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

