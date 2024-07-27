Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 783.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Galapagos were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $27.48 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

