Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$10,307.10 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,307.10.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 2,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 3,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$853.30.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 21,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 3,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 21,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,525.00.

Galway Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE GWM opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Galway Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

