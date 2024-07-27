GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GEV. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 8.2 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.71. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.