Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Getty Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.320 EPS.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Getty Realty

