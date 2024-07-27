Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 4,279,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,300,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

