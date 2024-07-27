Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

