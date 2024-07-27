Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.27 and traded as low as $15.04. Goldman Sachs BDC shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 625,388 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 184,293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,880 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 387,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.