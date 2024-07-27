Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

