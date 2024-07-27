GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down to $52.99

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.99, but opened at $50.55. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 706,447 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 9.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

