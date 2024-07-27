Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ETCG opened at $11.00 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
