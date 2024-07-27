Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,714.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

