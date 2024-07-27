Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.88.
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
