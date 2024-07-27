Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.88.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.