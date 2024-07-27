Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.50. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRTS

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.