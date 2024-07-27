Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Groupon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Groupon

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.