Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 749.5% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $56.15.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $2.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.