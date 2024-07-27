Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,707 shares of company stock worth $230,718. 26.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of GNTY opened at $35.46 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $408.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

