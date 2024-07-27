Guggenheim Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $585.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $545.00 to $585.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.05.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Trading Up 1.7 %

argenx stock opened at $494.46 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $532.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.35.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.