Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance
LON GIF opened at GBX 2.24 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £929,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.37. Gulf Investment Fund has a one year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2.64 ($0.03).
About Gulf Investment Fund
