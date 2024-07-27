Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.13

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 410823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

