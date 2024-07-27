Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.76

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hammerson Stock Performance

HMSO opened at GBX 28.70 ($0.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,870.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.04 ($0.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 1,144 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £331.76 ($429.07). In other news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 1,144 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £331.76 ($429.07). Also, insider Habib Annous bought 12,936 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,751.44 ($4,851.84). 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

