Hanmi Financial Co. (HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 21st

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

