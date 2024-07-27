Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $37.16. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 504,818 shares.

The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

