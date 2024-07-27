Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $37.16. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 504,818 shares.
The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.