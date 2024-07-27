Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 4th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.
Hasbro Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on HAS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
