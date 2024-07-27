Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 4th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

