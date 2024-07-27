Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

