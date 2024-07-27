HC Wainwright Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

