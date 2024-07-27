Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.53

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.53 and last traded at $151.17, with a volume of 3074861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.87.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 68,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 60,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

