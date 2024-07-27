Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $835.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,561,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 744,527 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 74,129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

