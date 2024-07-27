Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.63. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,027,419 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.