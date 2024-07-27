Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 31549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

