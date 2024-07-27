Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.61 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

