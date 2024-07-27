Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $241.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.55. The company has a market cap of $518.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.01. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $241.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hingham Institution for Savings last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 10.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

