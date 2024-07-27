Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $316.96

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.96 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 314.50 ($4.07). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.20), with a volume of 173,387 shares changing hands.
BOWL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
In other news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 28,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £96,173.73 ($124,384.03). 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
