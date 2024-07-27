Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

