Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,161,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $495,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 806,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 23.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.7 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.