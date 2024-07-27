Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 924,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

