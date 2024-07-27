Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Gap Down to $213.65

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $213.65, but opened at $202.79. Honeywell International shares last traded at $200.92, with a volume of 839,919 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

