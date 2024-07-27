Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

