HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.95

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.95 and traded as low as $119.53. HOYA shares last traded at $120.92, with a volume of 32,816 shares trading hands.

HOYA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

