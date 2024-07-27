Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 714.8% in July

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 714.8% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.22. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

