Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 892,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 188,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,165 shares of company stock worth $2,301,069. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

