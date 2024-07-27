Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Position Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock worth $3,628,318 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

