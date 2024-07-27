Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 8.1%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.84 and last traded at C$22.86. Approximately 157,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,437,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.88.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.97.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a net margin of 156.36%. The company had revenue of C$69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

